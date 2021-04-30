COVID-19: BMC acts against bride-groom kin, hall for marriage in south Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The management of a banquet hall in south Mumbai was fined Rs 50,000 for hosting a wedding ceremony in violation of COVID-19 norms on Friday and a police case was being registered against the families of the bride and groom, a civic official said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said the hall, located in Babulnath area, had violated the Maharashtra government's 'break the chain' COVID-19 restrictions that are in place till May 15.

Under these restrictions, the maximum number of people who can attend a marriage stands at 25, while the function itself should be wrapped up within two hours.

"Some 150 people attended the marriage function. Acting on a tip-off, a team from BMC's D Ward raided the hall during the ceremony and found that social distancing norms too were not being followed. An FIR is being lodged with Gamdevi police station against the families of the bride and groom as well," the official said.