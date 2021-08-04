STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop checking vehicles, just regulate traffic: Mumbai police chief orders traffic department

In an order issued last week, the top cop said that personnel deployed to regulate traffic were often seen stopping vehicles on busy roads for checking, which in turn caused congestion.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:29 PM

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has directed traffic police personnel not to check vehicles by stopping them, but instead prioritise the regulation of traffic, an official said on Wednesday.

In an order issued last week, the top cop said that personnel deployed to regulate traffic were often seen stopping vehicles on busy roads for checking, which in turn caused congestion. Traffic policemen are not expected to check vehicles and they should only focus on regulating vehicular movement on roads, the order stated.

Nagrale instructed traffic police officers and personnel to take action against vehicles that violate the Motor Vehicle Act and traffic-related rules, and directed them not to conduct any kind of checks.

During joint 'nakabandis' with local police, the traffic police will only can take action against vehicles for violating traffic-related norms and not check vehicles, he said, adding that inspectors in-charge of traffic police divisions will be held responsible if the order was not followed strictly.

