US consulate in Mumbai receives hoax bomb call, FIR registered

By PTI

MUMBAI: An unidentified caller threatened to blow up the United States consulate located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here with a bomb, which turned out to be a hoax call, police said on Wednesday. The call was made at Tuesday midnight, following which the police was informed, an official said.

The consulate premises was searched thoroughly with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) till Wednesday morning but nothing suspicious was found, he said. As per the preliminary investigation, the call was made from a mobile phone to the landline number of the consulate.

An FIR has been registered at the BKC police station, the official added.