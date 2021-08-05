STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Senior citizen falls prey to online fraud in Mumbai, loses Rs 4 lakh

The incident came to light when the senior citizen lodged a complaint of cheating, alleging that he had lost savings to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, an official said.

Published: 05th August 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

money fraud

The victim got to know about the fraud when he received a call from his bank the next day. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh by an unidentified person, who posed as an executive of a mobile network service provider in Mahim area of central Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the senior citizen lodged a complaint of cheating on Wednesday, alleging that he had lost savings to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, an official said.

According to the complaint, the victim had received a message on his mobile phone on July 25 to update his Know you Customer (KYC) details or face disconnection of network, following which he called on the number mentioned in the message, the official said.

During the call, a person posing as an executive of the mobile service provider company asked the complainant to download an application, which enabled the fraudster to see the screen of the victim's mobile phone, he said.

The unidentified accused then obtained vital information such as ATM card numbers and passwords, and asked the victim to transfer a fee of Rs 10 as a part of the procedure, the official said, adding that the banking details were then used to transfer Rs 4 lakh.

The victim got to know about the fraud when he received a call from his bank the next day, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and investigations are underway, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp