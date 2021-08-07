STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Police detain two after bomb scare at three railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan's residence

As per Mumbai Police's statement, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow, which turned out to be a hoax call.

Published: 07th August 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Two people have been detained by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the hoax bomb scare in four locations of the city. As per Mumbai Police's statement, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow, which turned out to be a hoax call.

"Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai," the police said.

Earlier the police said that they were trying to trace the location and identity of the caller. "Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan," police said.

Mumbai Police, along with Railway police and bomb squad conducted searches in and around all four locations but no suspicious object was found. "In the probe, it was found to be a hoax call," added the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai police Mumbai CIU Amitabh Bachchan Hoax bomb scare Mumbai mumbai bomb scare
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp