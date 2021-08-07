STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Pornography case: HC dismisses applications by Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe seeking immediate bail

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Published: 07th August 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed applications filed by the businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging Magistrate Court's remand order and seeking immediate release in connection with the pornography case.

The High Court, in its order, said that there was nothing wrong in the Magistrate Court's order when it remanded Raj Kundra to police custody. On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Earlier on August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on their petitions.

During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer had told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra's laptop. "There was a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) on Kundra's laptop with details of the Hotshots app. The PPT has financial projections, marketing strategies and what the app is all about," police informed the court.

Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra's personal laptop. "Kundra has deleted his i-cloud contents," police said adding they "cannot be mute spectators of a potential crime if the accused does not co-operate and tries to destroy evidence."

Earlier on August 5, the metropolitan magistrate court rejected the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Raj Kundra Ryan Thorpe Raj Kundra bail Pornography case
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp