STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

BMC sets up Covid vaccination centre for transgenders, LGBT community in Mumbai

In the first few hours of the centre, located in Saint Joseph School under the BMC's N Ward limits, being operational, some 100 transgenders and LGBT community members received vaccine doses.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQI, Rainbow Flag

LGBTQI+ Community flag. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special civic-run COVID-19 vaccination centre for transgenders and those from the LGBT community was inaugurated on Tuesday in Vikhroli in Mumbai, an official said.

In the first few hours of the centre, located in Saint Joseph School under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) N Ward limits, being operational, some 100 transgenders and LGBT community members received vaccine doses, he said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who inaugurated the centre, said on the occasion that preventing the spread of diseases like COVID-19 in a city like Mumbai, with its geographical location and population, was very challenging, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had handled the situation effectively.

In a statement, the BMC said the N Ward-run centre would be operational for the next six months, with jabs being given even to those without identity cards, and asked NGOs and other groups working with transgenders and LGBT community members to encourage vaccination among them.

Those with queries on the centre could contact N Ward 'war room' on 022-21010201, the civic statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Mumbai Covid 19 in India LGBTQI Community Fighting Covid
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp