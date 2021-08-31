STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: Mumbai civic body decides to post cops at entrance of sealed buildings

No one would be allowed to enter sealed buildings, while people who come to provide various services would also be stopped.

Published: 31st August 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday directed officials to deploy police at the entrance of buildings sealed due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to stop people from entering them so as to curb the spread of infection.

As per current civic protocol, a building is sealed if it has five or more COVID-19 patients.

The city had 27 sealed buildings as on Monday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release informed that the decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by Chahal and attended by ward officers, hospital deans and officials of the civic public health department as well as the Mumbai police's deputy commissioner (operations).

It said no one would be allowed to enter sealed buildings, while people who come to provide various services would also be stopped.

Chahal said the people living in such buildings might be inconvenienced by the order but he asked them to cooperate so that the pandemic could be controlled.

The BMC release said the number of COVID-19 patients had gone up slightly in the metropolis and there was need to be vigilant about implementing preventive measures.

Authorities in all 24 wards of the BMC have been told by the municipal commissioner to appoint clean up marshals to take punitive action against those not wearing masks or defying social distancing norms.

Keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of infections as well as a potential outbreak of the Delta variant, Chahal asked civic hospitals and jumbo treatment centres to be prepared.

He said 74 per cent of people above the age of 18 in Mumbai had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and asked civic officials to ensure the rest 26 per cent are covered quickly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Home Isolation
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp