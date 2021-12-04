STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police file charge sheet against Param Bir Singh, three others in extortion case

Two days back, the Maharashtra government had suspended Param Bir Singh in connection with the charges of extortion.

Published: 04th December 2021 01:51 PM

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The crime branch of Mumbai police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh and three others in an extortion case registered in suburban Goregaon.

This is a first charge sheet against Singh, who is facing multiple cases of extortion.

Besides Param Bir Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel have been named as accused in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed before chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale.

The complaint had been lodged by Bimal Agarwal, who alleged the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

The offence had taken place between January 2020 and March 2021, police had earlier said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) and 34 (common intention) against six accused in the case.

