Mumbai reports 279 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in month

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 7,66,213, and the death toll due to the pandemic reached 16,362.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday recorded 279 new coronavirus infections, highest since November 11, and two fatalities, a civic official said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 7,66,213, and the death toll due to the pandemic reached 16,362.

The city is witnessing rise in infections for the last four days.

The daily spike in cases was the highest since November 11 when the city had logged 283 new cases.

There are now 1,873 active COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital after 201 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,45,401 while the recovery rate is 97 per cent.

Mumbai's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.3 per cent for the period between December 9 to 15 and average doubling rate of caseload was 2,572 days.

As many as 42,524 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city during the day, taking the tally to 1,30,34,764.

