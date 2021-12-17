STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: US-returned man tests positive for Omicron, BMC says he had taken three doses of vaccine

Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added.

Published: 17th December 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

The tally of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has reached 40. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, it added.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing.

WATCH |

Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said.

"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the civic body said in a release.

This raised the tally of Omicron patients found in the country's financial capital to 15, including five who are from outside Mumbai.

But 13 of these patients have already been discharged from hospitals.

In fact, none of the 15 Omicron patients found in the city so far has reported severe symptoms, the BMC said.

The tally of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has reached 40.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in Mumbai COVID 19 in India Omicron in India Omicron in Mumbai
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp