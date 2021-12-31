STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 50 per cent of Maharashtra's active COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai

An official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claim there may be a rise in cases, but mortality has remained almost zero in the last several days.

A health worker collects a swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: COVID-19 is exploding in Mumbai. More than 50 per cent of active cases of Maharashtra are in the state capital. According to the Maharashtra health department, of 14,000 active cases, 8,060 are in Mumbai. In all, 83,250 persons in Mumbai are under home quarantine.

On Thursday, 3,771 new cases were reported in Mumbai. There were no deaths. Positivity rate was 7.92 per cent. Four slum pockets and 88 high-rises in Mumbai have been sealed due to the rise in cases. Bandra, Andheri, Kurla, Mulund and Dahisar areas are reporting a large number of cases.

An official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claim there may be a rise in cases, but mortality has remained almost zero in the last several days. "This is the sixth time in December that Mumbai witnessed zero deaths. We are setting up jumbo COVID care centres and other facilities for quick treatment and response," added the official, who did not wish to be identified.

However, Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra's health surveillance officer, said the jump in cases in Mumbai is a sign that community spread has started. He said people must follow protocols strictly.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said they have sent the samples to check whether Omicron has resulted in community spread or not. "We will get reports soon, then only we can ascertain that community spreading has started in Mumbai," Kakani said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that COVID-19 cases have been exploding in the last few days in Mumbai. "The state government has imposed a lot of restrictions but people are not following them properly. The citizens should be careful themselves. Or else, there will be a third wave of the pandemic," Tope said.

The health minister did not rule out the possibility of the state government being forced to impose lockdown measures again, if the situation does not show signs of improving. 

