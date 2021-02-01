NCW confers 'COVID Women Warrior' award on four Maharashtra IPS officers

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has conferred its 'Covid Women Warrior' award on four Maharashtra IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding service during the pandemic, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

The NCW conferred the award on Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh, Aurangabad (Rural) SP Mokshada Patil, Solapur SP Tejaswi Satpute and DCP (Mumbai Special Branch-II) Niyati Thaker Dave, the minister informed.

"As the head of the police family, it is a matter of pride for me as the National Commission for Women has conferred the 'Covid Women Warrior' award to four Maharashtra women IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding job amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," Deshmukh tweeted.

The minister said the selfless service of the quartet towards society and their crucial role in handling law and order amid the pandemic in COVID-19 hotspots is an exemplary display of grit and determination. "Congratulations to them on this achievement & best wishes to them for their future endeavors!" he added.