STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation unveils Rs 39,038 crore budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who presented the budget before to the civic standing committee, kept the civic taxes and licence fees unchanged.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presents the civic body's budget for the year 2021-22

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presents the civic body's budget for the year 2021-22. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crore budget for the year 2021-22. In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax or licence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, the country's richest civic body that goes to polls early next year.

The total budget estimates for the next financial year are 16.74 per cent more than the last fiscal when it had presented a budget of Rs 33,441 crore. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who presented the budget before to the civic standing committee, kept the civic taxes and licence fees unchanged. "There is no additional tax and charge in the budget," he said while talking to reporters after its presentation.

In the 11.51 crore surplus budget, the civic body is expecting a revenue of a Rs 27,811.57 crore from various sources, including property tax, water and sewage charges, compensation in lieu of octroi and DP fees, which is Rs 636 crore less as compared to the Rs 22,448 crore estimated revenue of FY 20-21.

The budget does not make announcement about any new major infrastructure project and the BMC has focused on various ongoing development projects, besides health services, education and other facilities.

The civic body has estimated Rs 18,750 crore for FY 21-22 from the Rs 14,637.76 crore in FY 20-21 for the capital expenditure works, which includes traffic operation and roads (Rs 1,600 crore), Coastal Road project (Rs 2,000 crore), Water supply projects (Rs 1,232.17 crore), storm water drains (Rs 1149.74 crore), Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (Rs 1,300 crore) and sewage disposal (Rs 1,060.06 crore), among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC budget Mumbai civic fees Mumbai municipal budget
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp