STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Budget unhappiness? Congress workers show black flags to FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Mumbai visit

They shouted slogans against the Union Budget and the increasing prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders as well as railway fares.

Published: 07th February 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress workers showed black flags to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman here on Sunday to protest against the 2021-22 Union Budget and the increasing fuel prices.

However, the police stopped the protesters from reaching near the venue of her visit here, a police official said.

As the Union minister reached Yogi Sabha Grah in Dadar area for an interaction in the backdrop of the Union Budget presented by her last week, around 400 to 500 Congress workers started shouting slogans against her, the official said.

They also raised slogans in praise of their party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters had started assembling outside the Dadar railway station since early morning, the official said.

They shouted slogans against the Union Budget and the increasing prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders as well as railway fares.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijay Patil said, "The protest took place peacefully. No untoward incident was reported. No one has been detained and no FIR has been registered."

Mumbai Mahila Congress general secretary (administration) Sana Qureshi claimed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public and the poor people are facing job losses.

"Now, the increasing prices of essential commodities will break the back of the common man.

The budget has not offered any relief to the common man," she said.

Hence, the Congress workers staged a protest against the increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, she added.

Another party functionary said they are not happy with the Union Budget, hence they showed black flags to the Union finance minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Mumbai Congress
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp