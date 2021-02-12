STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai's famed Byculla Zoo to reopen from February 15

The well-patronised Veermata Jijabai Garden and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, will be thrown open for visitors from February 15.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Byculla Zoo is all set to reopen on February 15.

Byculla Zoo is all set to reopen on February 15. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The well-patronised Veermata Jijabai Garden and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, will be thrown open for visitors from February 15, almost a year after it was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, a BMC official said on Friday.

The zoo, which houses a variety of animals ranging from deer and monkeys to elephants and a hippopotamus besides birds, was closed for patrons on March 15 last year.

"The zoo will be opened for public from Monday. All visitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing masks etc. While the zoo was shut for 11 months, we made some changes and the visit now would be a completely new experience," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Two tigers brought in from Aurangabad's civic-run zoo, the revamp of the cage system, open glass viewing, and replicas of wildlife habitat would be major new attractions, he said.

"For instance, we have created a stream with running water for the tigers since they love swimming. Visitors can also view the majestic big cats underwater," he said.

A novel way to make people aware about safety norms during the outbreak is by making social distancing circles with paw prints of the animals housed in the zoo, the official added.

The water birds aviary, however, will remain shut amid the bird flu scare underway, the BMC official informed.

