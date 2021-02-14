STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

A virtual spotlight: How Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival goes handpicking digitally

In her characteristic soft tone, wearing a smile that never fades, Brinda Miller, festival director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, holds up a kilim cushion cover.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Brinda Miller

Brinda Miller (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

In her characteristic soft tone, wearing a smile that never fades, Brinda Miller, festival director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, holds up a kilim cushion cover. Nimbly rendered in the slit weave technique with signature diagonal and geometric patterns, she hand-picked the product that’s been given a chic makeover.

That's precisely what Miller has been doing before the 22nd edition of the festival went digitally live from February 6-14: Hand-picking handicrafts for 'the marketplace' segment of the festival that’s gone online for the first time. 

It was a game of patience for Miller. "The products had to showcase the eclecticism inherent in our local customs. They had to be aesthetically endearing as well as financial viability for the craftsmen," says Miller, also the chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association.

On till February 28, the 70 e-stalls present wearables such as jewellery and clothes. You also have an assortment of handbags, potlis, pouches, paintings, artefacts and home goods, including planters, cushions, tableware, serveware, cutlery, votives and more. 

One among these is Ekibeki that gives employment to women from marginalised communities by training them in drawing and other kinds of artwork.

It also helps artisans commercialise their merchandise by design interventions, assisting them to understand market trends, demand and supply cycles, price trends, and providing opportunities for them to connect with various agencies, in addition to training in the making of ceramic crafts. 

With dextrously rendered bead and thread work jewellery and accessories, Studio Vam gives a modern spin to ethnic pieces. "The tribal community of North Sahyadri is represented through Dharatari, an initiative by AYUSH (Adivasi Yuva Seva Sangh), which specialises in decorative bottles and coasters," says Millar.

Having said that, the dismal reality is that many clusters are under severe threat of extinction. They've been disintegrating, with artisans migrating to cities in search of unskilled employment. "We've done our bit by introducing craftsmen to buyers through the virtual marketplace platform but there’s a long way to go to attain total sustainability," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kala Ghoda arts festival Brinda Miller
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp