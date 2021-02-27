Letter retrieved from explosives-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's house; Mumbai police forms 10 teams

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has formed 10 teams to investigate the abandoned Scorpio vehicle containing explosives found near the residence of Mukhesh Ambani.

According to the police, a letter found in the vehicle read: “Next time, all this stuff in the vehicle will come connected. The planning was done to blow your entire family. Understand it.”

Satej Patil, Minister for State for Home, said: “We are confident the police will nab the culprit and the truth will come out.” Security has been beefed up around the skyscrapper called Antilia. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also reached Mumbai.

According to the police, the Scorpio was stolen from Vikroli on February 17. “In the vehicle, eight number plates were found. One was matching with a security vehicle of the Ambanis. There were 25 gelatin sticks in the vehicle. The driver came out from the back door. CCTVs could not capture his face,” said a police officer.