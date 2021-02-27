STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Airport to resume domestic flight operations from Terminal-1 from March 10

Terminal-1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.

Published: 27th February 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Airport, Air India

An Air India flight takes off at the Mumbai airport (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume domestic flight operations from Terminal-1 from the second week of March, the private airport operator said on Friday. The Mumbai Airport has two terminals T1 and T2.

Terminal-1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines. Prior to the pandemic, some airlines were carrying out their domestic operations from T1.

However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were being operated only from T2.

A release said that the CSMIA is re-opening its Terminal 1 for domestic flight operations with effect from March 10. From midnight, March 10, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1, the airport operator said.

It added that in case of IndiGo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1. Since the advent of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and was consolidated through Terminal 2 for the convenience of the passengers and stakeholders, it said.

It added that upholding the safety of the passengers, the resumption of services via T1 is a step further in ensuring that social distancing is strictly followed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Airport CSMIA Mumbai airport Terminal 1 Mumbai Airport reopening
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp