STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani special train to speed up from January 9

The Central Railway stated that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Central Railway on Thursday announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards.

As per an official release, Rajdhani superfast special train will leave Mumbai's CSMT at 4 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.55 am the next day.

Similarly, the train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and reach at CSMT at 11.15 am the next day, it was stated.

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the train will save 55 minutes during journey from CSMT to Hazrat Nizamuddin and 35 minutes during the journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to CSMT.

The superfast special train will also have an additional halt at Gwalior, it was stated.

"From January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The Central Railway also stated that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the journey, the release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Delhi Rajdhani Train Rajdhani Special Train
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp