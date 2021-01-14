STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's coronavirus cases breach 3 lakh-mark, 93% recovery rate

It took 307 days, since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai on March 11 last year, to cross the grim milestone of 3 lakh cases.

Published: 14th January 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

mask mother and child

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai crossed the 3 lakh-mark on Wednesday and reached 3,00,471 with the addition of 675 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took 307 days, since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai on March 11 last year, to cross the grim milestone of 3 lakh cases.

The first 1 lakh COVID-19 cases were added in 130 days, whereas the next one lakh cases were added in another 72 days.

The cases rose from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in another 105 days, as per the data.

With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll in Mumbai mounted to 11,210 on Wednesday, the civic body said.

A total of 531 people were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai to 2,80,853, it said, adding that Mumbai is now left with 7,525 active cases.

Mumbai's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 93 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent and the average doubling rate of cases is 371 days, the BMC said.

With 15,419 new tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the total number of samples tested in Mumbai so far rose to 25,33,640, according to the BMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus covid deaths
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp