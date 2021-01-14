STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai:Woman dies after being 'pushed' out of train by husband

The incident took place on Monday afternoon between Chembur and Govandi railway stations following which the woman's husband was arrested, police said.

Published: 14th January 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai local train

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old woman has died after her husband allegedly pushed her out of a running local train while they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon between Chembur and Govandi railway stations following which the woman's husband was arrested, he said.

The 31-year-old accused and the victim, both labourers and residents of Mankhurd area, got married two months back.

On Monday, they were travelling in a local train along with the victim's seven-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The couple was standing at the door of a coach and swinging by a pole attached to the doorway, he said.

As the woman leaned out of the moving train, her husband held her at the doorway, and then allegedly released her from his grip, following which she fell on the tracks, the official said.

Later, when the train stopped at Govandi station, a woman commuter in the coach, who had been watching the couple's activities, got down and alerted the railway police about the incident.

The police caught the man at the station and then took him to the incident spot, where they found his wife lying injured and unconscious, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead before admission, he said.

The man was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections.

The police are trying to verify if the accused was under the influence of sedatives at the time of the incident, the official said.

The woman's daughter was handed over to her relatives, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Local Mishap Mumbai Murder
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp