Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests woman, seizes with drugs and cash totaling Rs 73 lakh

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman was arrested in Bandra area of Mumbai and drugs and cash totaling Rs 73 lakh were seized from her, officials of Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell said on Monday. Acting on a tip off, Nazma Ahmed Sheikh (35), a resident of Mahim, was picked up from Linking Road in Bandra on Friday afternoon by the cell's Ghatkopar unit, an official said.

"We first seized Rs 10 lakh worth of MDMA, also known as ecstasy in street lingo, and Rs 20,000 cash. A raid in Kurla on Sunday based on her questioning netted over 2 kilograms of charas worth Rs 54 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh cash," he said.

She has been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act and further probe into her peddling network was underway, the official added.