Mumbai autorickshaw driver gets RI for life for sexually assaulting minor girl

MUMBAI: A special POCSO court here sentenced an autorickshaw driver to rigorous imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in suburban Goregaon in 2015.

Special judge Bharti Kale on Wednesday found Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Rana guilty of the offence under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in 2015 when the victim was returning home after buying milk and was accosted by the accused on the pretext of offering a ride home.

The accused forcibly took the child to a forested area in Aarey Colony and sexually assaulted her, following which he threw her out of the autorickshaw, it was stated.

A motorcycle-borne man who was passing by spotted the girl crying and brought her to a police station, from where she was taken to a hospital, the court was informed.

The girl had sustained severe injuries and had to be hospitalised for three to four months, the victim's mother had told court.

Special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma said as many as 29 witness, including victim's parents and doctors were examined during the course of trial.

