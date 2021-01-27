STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,179 health workers get Covid vaccines; one more site opens in Mumbai

With this, the tally of healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Mumbai rose to 23,399, the BMC said.

Published: 27th January 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine carrier box kept inside a booth of a vaccination unit at a COVID-19 center, during a nationwide dry run or mock drill for the COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai,

A vaccine carrier box (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 5,179 of the targeted 7,700 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots at 11 centres in Mumbai on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said out of 7,700 targeted healthcare workers selected for vaccination, only 68 per cent (5,179) were inoculated.

The BMC opened its 11th vaccination centre, at Seven Hills Hospital in western suburbs, on Wednesday.

According to civic sources, 376 doses of 'Covishield', the vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), was administered to healthcare workers at the new centre on the first day.

According to the BMC official, the highest 829 healthcare workers were given vaccines at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospitalfollowed by 783 at Rajawadi Hospital and 679 at KEM Hospital, among other medical facilities.

The lowest number of 18 doses of "Covaxin", the vaccine developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, were administered at state-run J J Hospital, he said.

Barring J J Hospital, at all other vaccination sites, Covishield is being administered to healthcare workers.

The official said of the 23,399 healthcare workers inoculated so far, 23,236 were given Covishield and the rest Covaxin.

BMC officials said they have increased the number of vaccination booths to 77 from 65 earlier, this week.

In Mumbai, over 1.30 lakh healthcare workers have registered themselves for vaccination, that started from January 16, through Co-WIN, the IT platform developed by the Union government to implement and manage the inoculation process.

