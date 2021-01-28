STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police rescues minor girl from trafficking, three arrested

According to the information received from the police, the accused are allegedly casting directors namely Ashish Patel, Mohammad Sheikh and Vinod Aneria.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested three people after they were allegedly planning to sell a minor girl for money.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police said, "The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police arrested three people yesterday in a raid and rescued a 14-year-old girl. Preliminary investigation revealed that the perpetrators had fixed for the girl to be sold at Rs 3 lakhs."

The girl was offered a role in a TV serial after which she had accepted, said police.

"Offenders are now booked under Sections 370, 366(A) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the statement added. 

