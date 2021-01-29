STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,510 health workers, 72 per cent of day's target, vaccinated in Mumbai against Covid-19

The lowest number of 41 doses of Covaxin vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech were administered at the state- run J J Hospital during the day.

A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 5,510 healthcare workers, or 72 per cent of the day's target, were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai on Friday, the city civic body said.

Vaccination is being carried out at 12 vaccination centres, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Of 7,697 healthcare workers who were scheduled to get the shot during the day, 5,510 turned up.

So far, 33,505 healthcare workers have been vaccinated for the virus in the country's financial capital.

Over 1.30 lakh healthcare workers have registered for vaccination in the city since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16.

A new vaccination center started functioning from NASCO Centre in suburban Goregaon on Friday.

As per the BMC official, 171 doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) were administered at this center on the first day.

The highest 928 healthcare workers were given vaccine jabs at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, followed by 802 at KEM Hospital and 789 at Rajawadi Hospital.

The lowest number of 41 doses of Covaxin vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech were administered at the state- run J J Hospital during the day.

Indigenously developed Covaxin is being administered only at J J Hospital in the city.

Of the 33,505 healthcare workers who have been vaccinated to date, 33,284 were given Covishield and remaining 221 were given Covaxin, officials said.

The number of vaccination booths has been increased to 80 from 77 earlier this week.

