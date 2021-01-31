STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work to get next mayor's post for party in BMC: Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap to workers

The party's Mumbai unit vice-president Charan Singh Sapra said the Congress was born in south Mumbai, where Gandhiji gave the 'Chale Jao' slogan against the British.

Published: 31st January 2021 11:59 PM

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap (L) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap (L) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo| Twitter and EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap on Sunday exhorted party workers to work towards the victory of the Congress in the next civic polls in the city so that the mayor belongs to the party.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently being ruled by the Shiv Sena, which shares power with the Congress and the NCP at the state level. The polls to the cash-rich civic body are due early next year.

Addressing Congress workers in the party's south Mumbai unit, Jagtap said, "Change is the rule of the world, and the cadres have to ensure it becomes a reality during the BMC polls scheduled early next year, with the party coming to power in Asia's largest civic body."

He urged the workers to work towards the victory of the Congress in the civic polls so that the next mayor belongs to the party. "Our fight is against an ideology which does not propogate the values of Gandhiji. Under the BJP rule, common man, farmers and labourers are at the receiving end due to the 'anti-people' policies of the government,'' he said.

Party's Mumbai unit vice-president Charan Singh Sapra said the Congress was born in south Mumbai, where Gandhiji gave the 'Chale Jao' slogan against the British. Slamming the Modi government over its policies, he alleged that the railways and airports were being sold to private parties.

Former chief of the Mumbai Congress, Milind Deora, said people are looking for an alternative to the BJP. "The Congress has to fill this vacuum by winning the trust of the people," he said.

