BMC wants to widen road touching Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Mumbai Suburban Collector to demarcate the portion of a road touching actor Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha bungalow in posh Juhu area here, for widening work aimed at easing traffic woes.

The BMC in May sent a letter to the Mumbai Suburban District Collector asking him to undertake appropriate action on measurement and demarcation of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg, on which the actor's bungalow is located.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda said the BMC notified Bachchan in 2017 along with seven other property owners, which include filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, about the widening work of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg.

While the wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan's bungalow was demolished, Bachchan's bungalow was left untouched, the corporator said, bemoaning the VIP treatment accorded to the veteran actor.

Interestingly, the BMC letter dated May 22, 2021 to the Suburban District Collector mentions that Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been repeatedly asking for this road widening work to be expedited.

If this road is widened, it will help ease the traffic congestion there and provide relief to the people, the BMC letter said.