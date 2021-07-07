STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Gulshan Kumar murder case: Abdul Rashid surrenders before Mumbai court as per HC order

The high court had directed him to surrender either before police station or the trial court, and also said that if he fails to surrender, the court can issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting, shot

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Abdul Rashid Merchant, whose acquittal in the 1997 murder case of music baron Gulshan Kumar, was last week quashed by the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday surrendered before a sessions court here.

On July 1, the high court had quashed his acquittal and sentenced him to life imprisonment, noting that he was one of the persons who shot at Kumar. The high court had directed him to surrender either before police station or the trial court, and also said that if he fails to surrender, the court can issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

"Abdul Rashid Dawood Merchant surrendered before the sessions court today as per the order of the Bombay High Court," his lawyer Ganesh Iyer said.

Nearly 24 years after the crime that shocked the Hindi film industry, the HC had upheld the acquittal of film producer and Tips Industries co-founder Ramesh Taurani in the Gulshan Kumar murder case, but confirmed the conviction of co-accused Abdul Rauf Merchant, brother of Abdul Rashid Merchant.

"The acquittal of another accused Abdul Rashid Merchant is quashed. Rashid is convicted under sections 302, 120(b) of the IPC and section 27 of the Indian Arms Act. The accused is sentenced to life imprisonment," the high court had said, in its order.

On April 29, 2002, a sessions court acquitted 18 of the 19 accused.

The trial court had only convicted Rauf under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 392 (robbery) and 397 (causing grievous hurt in robbery) and section 27 (possession of arms) of the Indian Arms Act.

Gulshan Kumar, known as 'Cassette King', was shot dead outside a temple in suburban Andheri on August 12, 1997.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Gulshan Kumar Gulshan Kumar murder Abdul Rashid Merchant
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp