STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Woman held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

As per preliminary investigation into the case, the contraband stock, which was seized on Sunday, was brought here from Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Published: 12th July 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a woman and seized 'hashish', a banned drug, worth around Rs 1 crore from her possession in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Monday.

As per preliminary investigation into the case, the contraband stock, which was seized on Sunday, was brought here from Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

As part of an operation against drug traffickers, the NCB apprehended the woman, identified as Hussain Bi (45), from Nagpada area in south Mumbai and seized 1.8 kg of 'hashish' from her, the official said.

The woman was being questioned and a case was registered against her under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The official further said the NCB, during the operation, also found that of late, drug peddlers were using minors and women for the trafficking of contrabands.

Earlier, the NCB arrested a drug peddler from Mahim area here on Saturday night.

The accused allegedly used to sell drugs to youngsters, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The accused was caught following a number of complaints from residents about drug-trafficking in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai drug bust
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp