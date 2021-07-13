STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: 10 kg cake baked with hashish seized from psychologist

The raid in the home of consulting psychologist Rahmeen Charaniya in Mazgaon on Monday led to the seizure of the cake, being sold under the 'hash brownie' name

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 10-kilogram hashish-filled brownie cake, as well as a large quantity of opium, were allegedly seized during a Narcotics Control Bureau raid in the home of a psychologist practicing in a renowned south Mumbai Hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

The raid in the home of consulting psychologist Rahmeen Charaniya in Mazgaon on Monday led to the seizure of the cake, being sold under the 'hash brownie' name, as well as 320 grams of opium and Rs 1.72 lakh cash, he said.

"Charaniya was baking such cakes mixed with weed, hashish and opium. He was supplying them to high-profile clients hosting parties in the city. Charaniya's questioning led to the arrest of Ramzan Shaikh, from whom the former used to procure weed and hashish. Shaikh was held with 50 grams of hashish from Crawford Market late Monday night," the NCB official said.

Both have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

In another operation, a Nigerian national identified as Chukwu Emeka Ogboma alias Micheal was held from Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district with cocaine.

"He was delivering drugs here on the direction of a syndicate based in Nigeria. The drug seized is part of a consignment sourced from Peru, Chile and Brazil in South America. A probe is on to arrest more people from the network-based here as well as bust the supply chain operating from abroad," the official informed.

Mumbai weed cake Mumbai hasg brownies
