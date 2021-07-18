STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi expresses sadness at loss of lives in Mumbai due to heavy rains

PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

Published: 18th July 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

His office also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Fifteen people died in separate incidents of house collapse triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe water logging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," Modi said.

TAGS
Narendra ​Modi Mumbai Rains Mumbai Landslides Mumbai House Collapse Mumbai
Comments

