Mumbai receives 250 mm rainfall in just three 3 hours

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai and its adjoining locations Thane, Navi Mumbai were battered by heavy rainfall which threw life out of gear. Mumbai recorded over 250 mm of rain in just three hours (between midnight and 3 am), touching 305 mm by 7 am on Sunday, a meteorologist said.

At least 25 people died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, with 17 casualties reported from Chembur alone in a wall collapse mishap on Sunday. In Chembur, a retaining wall collapsed resulting in the death of 17 people and injuring four others.

Seven were killed in Vikroli, while another lost life in Bhandup. An NDRF team rescued the trapped victims from the accident site before concluding the operation in Chembur. While the Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims, the PMO announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting and directed the agencies to remain more alert.

“There was more than 200 mm rainfall in the city that caused the accidents at few places in Mumbai. We have asked local authorities to evacuate and relocate the people who are staying at dangerous locations and the structures of these areas are declared dilapidated and dangerous,” he added. In Mumbai, water logging incidents were reported at several locations.

In the southern part of the city, the waterlogging reported at Hindmata junction, Sion Road, Gandhi market, Wadala Church, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Nair hospital, Sangam Nagar, Wadala, and Mundke Buwa Chowk while in the eastern suburb, the waterlogging reported at eleven locations that include Shital Cinema, Shell Colony, RCF colony, Anjana Bai Nagar etc.

In Western suburbs, the waterlogging was reported at ten locations that include Nationa college, Bandra, Milan Suburbway, Wakola Bridge etc.