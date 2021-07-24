STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: BMC to vaccinate 390 victims of fake Kandivali camp

In a release, the BMC said it had received a list of residents of Hiranandani Heritage Co-operative Housing Society who had been cheated in the bogus vaccination camp.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:29 PM

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said it would inoculate 390 residents of a complex in Kandivali who were duped in a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp on May 30.

In a release, the BMC said it had received a list of residents of Hiranandani Heritage Co-operative Housing Society who had been cheated in the bogus vaccination camp and the names were being verified.

They will be vaccinated against coronavirus at the civic amenity centre in Mahavir Nagar in the northern suburb, the BMC release informed.

The housing complex had organised a vaccination camp on May 30 but residents later realized they had been duped.

A police probe found that the group behind the bogus vaccination racket at Kandivali had ensnared people in other parts of the metropolis through a total of nine camps amid a raging second wave of the infection.

The BMC said the victims of these bogus camps would be given the first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the basis of police investigation as well as its own verification.

WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus: 

Maharashtra reported 6,753 new COVID-19 cases and 167 fresh fatalities on Friday, taking the infection tally to 62,51,810 and the death toll to 1,31,205, a health department official said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 7,302 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fatalities.

The official said as many as 5,979 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 60,22,485.

The state now has 94,769 COVID-19 patients under treatment.

There are 5,52,702 people in home quarantine while 3,653 in institutional quarantine across the state, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.33 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent, the official said.

Parbhani city, on second consecutive day, did not record any new coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the official, Mumbai recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,33,344, while the death toll increased to 15,818 with the addition of eight fresh fatalities.

A total of 1,154 new COVID-19 cases and 40 fatalities were reported in the wider Mumbai region, that comprises the city and its satellite towns, taking the tally to 16,32,349 and the death toll to 33,965.

Rural parts of Raigad registered 20 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division added 844 cases and 18 deaths.

Of the total cases, 723 were from Ahmednagar district alone which also reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, he said.

The Pune division reported 2,371 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, while the Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 2,003 cases and deaths by 43.

Out of these 43 deaths, 24 were reported from rural parts of Sangli, he said.

The Aurangabad division's infection tally increased by 62 cases and it also recorded two fresh deaths.

The Latur division added 246 new cases and four deaths, the official said.

The Akola division reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths and the Nagpur division 28 infections and 15 fatalities, he said.

With 1,82,301 more samples examined in the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the state rose to 4,64,46,360 tests, he said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,51,810; new cases 6,753; total deaths 1,31,205; total recoveries 60,22,485; active cases 94,769; tests conducted so far 4,64,46,360.

