11 dead, including eight children, in Mumbai building collapse

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 09:50 AM

A rescue operation underway on Thursday after a single-storey house collapsed onto another structure in Mumbai’s Malwani area on Wednesday night.

A rescue operation underway on Thursday after a single-storey house collapsed onto another structure in Mumbai’s Malwani area on Wednesday night. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after a

MUMBAI:  Eleven people, including eight children, died and seven were injured when a residential building collapsed late on Wednesday night in Malwani in the suburbs of Mumbai.  According to the Malwani Police, around 11.10 pm on Wednesday, a single-storey building in a slum in Malwani collapsed onto another building next to it. 

Of the casualities, nine are from the family of the building owner Rizwan Siddique and his brother. Siddique lost his wife, brother, sister-in-law and six children from two families. Siddique was injured and is undergoing treatment.  A case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered by the police against Siddique. The building’s contractor Ramzan Ali Sheikh was also arrested by the police on Thursday. 

The police said Siddique has been charged under sections 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered the case and are waiting to record Siddique’s statement who is in hospital at present,” said a senior police inspector.  The Maharashtra government announced a relief of `5 lakh each to the kin of those who were killed.  The deceased have been identified as Sahil Sarfaraz Sayyed (9), Arifa Sheikh (9), Shafiq Md Saleem Siddiqui (45), Tausif Shafiq Siddiqui (15), Aalisha Shafiq Siddiqui (10), Alfisa Shafiq Siddiqui (1.5 years), Afina Shafik Siddiqui (6), Ishrat Bano Shafiq Siddiqui (40), Rahisa Bano Rafik Siddiqui (40), Tahes Safik Siddiqui (12) and John Irranna (13).

