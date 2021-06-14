STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: No new case reported in Dharavi for the first time since February 2nd

Dharavi's infection tally stands unchanged at 6,861, while the active caseload is 13, comprising seven in hospitals and six in home isolation.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:14 PM

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The slum colony of Dharavi in Mumbai did not report a single COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a clean slate feat in one of the world's densest urban settlements achieved for the first time since February 2, a civic official said on Monday.

The recovery count of the area, which reported its first case on April 1 last year, and a single-day high of 99 on April 8 this year during the second wave, is 6,489.

Spread over 2.5 sq km and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to almost 6.5 lakh people.

