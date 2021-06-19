Mumbai vaccination fraud: Fifth accused detained in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Satna of Madhya Pradesh has apprehended one of the accused involved in allegedly duping a housing society in Mumbai by organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital, an official said on Saturday.

The Mumbai police have already arrested four accused in connection with the fraud that took place at Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali area of the city.

Based on inputs, Mohammed Kareem (19), a student of nursing, was detained when he was travelling in a Patna-bound train two days ago, sub-inspector Govind Prasad Tripathi of Satna GRP said.

"We nabbed Kareem from LTT-Patna train. The accused, who hails from Katihar district of Bihar, was handed over to the Kandivali police on Friday," the official said.

In a complaint submitted to the Kandivali police, the Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) had said that a vaccination camp was arranged by the residential complex on May 30.

But later it found that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of the people who participated and they had received certificates in the name of different hospitals.

The members had also expressed fears that the vaccine administered could be spurious.

According to the police, the vaccination camp was organised in the society's club house and each member had paid Rs 1,260 per vaccine, and the society had collectively paid a total of Rs 4.56 lakh to the camp organisers.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under sections 268 (public nuisance), 270 (malignant act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and others, as well as relevant sections of IT Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, was registered.

During the investigation, it came to light that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not given permission to organise such a camp and no medical officer was present during the drive.