Mumbai qualifies for 'level-1' of unlocking, but Covid curbs to continue

The positivity rate has come down to 3.79 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56 per cent, the city civic body said.

Published: 21st June 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:48 PM

Yoga day, Mumbai local, Mumbai unlock, Mumbai

Fitness enthusiasts attend yoga session inside a local train on International Yoga Day in Mumbai, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai will continue to remain in 'level 3' of the coronvirus-induced restrictions till June 27 even though the city's COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have come down and it is eligible to be upgraded to 'level-1', the local civic body has said.

The Maharashtra government earlier this month announced a five-level plan to ease restrictions as per weekly COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

As per the government order, cities and districts which have a positivity rate of five per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent come under level-1, where curbs can be lifted completely.

The level-3 category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.

In Mumbai, the positivity rate has come down to 3.79 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is 23.56 per cent, the BMC said.

A civic order said even though Mumbai is eligible to be upgraded to 'level-1', the current curbs will remain considering the population density and geography of the city, the local train commuting from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the city and the threat of a possible third wave voiced by medical experts.

The local train services here are currently being run only for those under the essential and emergency services category.

As per the Maharashtra government's order of June 4, municipal corporations and districts have been notified as independent administrative units and they can take decisions on categorisation for unlocking as per the criteria laid down by the government.

