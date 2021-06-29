STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai fake vaccination scam: Day after court rejects pre-arrest bail, doctor surrenders before cops

Dr Manish Tripathi is one of the six accused whose name had cropped up in the 'bogus' vaccination drive conducted at a housing society in suburban Kandivali last month.

Published: 29th June 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A doctor wanted in connection with a "bogus" vaccination drive case registered at the Kandivali police station in Mumbai surrendered before the police on Tuesday, a day after a sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail application, an official said.

DCP (Zone-XI) Vishal Thakur said that Dr Manish Tripathi was arrested after his role was established in the crime but refused to elaborate. Tripathi is one of the six accused whose name had cropped up in the "bogus" vaccination drive conducted at a housing society in suburban Kandivali last month.

Police had already arrested six persons in connection with the case. The official said Dr Tripathi reached the Kandivali police station in the afternoon and surrendered himself. "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case now," he said.

In his pre-arrest bail application filed before the sessions court in Dindoshi on June 22, Dr Tripathi had stated the main accused in the case is a private hospital but the Mumbai Police are trying to protect its owners who are "powerful and politically well-connected".

In a complaint submitted to the police, Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) had claimed that its members were cheated during a vaccination camp organised on its campus by some persons who claimed to represent a private hospital.

The residents had claimed that they couldn't find their details on the CO-WIN app and were issued certificates in the name of three different hospitals. They had also expressed fear that the vaccine administered to them could be spurious.

The FIR was registered at the Kandivali police station on June 17 for conducting an unauthorised vaccination drive for 390 people on May 30. Subsequently, similar FIRs were registered in Versova, Khar, Borivali, Bhoiwada and other areas of Mumbai.

Police suspect some of the accused were common in these incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai police Fake vaccination drive Mumbai vaccine COVID19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp