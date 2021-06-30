Maharashtra government invites EoI for infrastructure development at Mumbai's Film City

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC), better known as the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari or Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon, has invited expression of interest (EoI) for the development of infrastructure at its premises.

The state government-owned company has issued a public notice inviting applications from national and international players in the film and media entertainment sector between June 28 and July 27. The notice said that the work involves development of studio floors, outdoor locations, post-production facilities and related ancillary infrastructure on 22 acres on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Sources told PTI that at present there are 16 studios and more than 40 outdoor locations, including open grounds at the film city. "We are looking at technologically advanced studio floors and inviting inputs for the same from the industry stakeholders," they said.

The total area of film city is 521 acres in suburban Goregaon. Out of this 211 acre is buildable, the sources said. When asked how the PPP model will work, they said that after receiving inputs from EoI, we will frame the request for proposal (RFP), calling for bids from interested parties.

Details will be available at the RFP stage, the sources added.