Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeks speedy clearances for Mumbai varsity buildings

Koshyari visited the Kalina campus of the university here and held a meeting with officials besides inspecting various departments and buildings

Published: 30th June 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:17 PM

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Terming the delay in the grant of NOC and Occupation Certificate to completed buildings of the University of Mumbai a "wastage of national resources", Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked civic officials to provide clearances quickly.

Koshyari visited the Kalina campus of the university here and held a meeting with officials besides inspecting various departments and buildings, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state, expressed "strong displeasure" that 38 buildings are lying unused for want of OC from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and NOC from the city fire department, it said.

A presentation was made on `Major Projects and Future Plans' of the university and the governor was also apprised of the work of the new examination building, library building, international students hostel and girls hostel, development of a master plan of heritage conservation and a solar energy project, the release added.

