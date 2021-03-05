STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Amid rise in cases some Mumbai night clubs violate COVID-19 protocols

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that the Covid-19 guidelines are in place but some violations have been observed in restaurants and pubs.

Published: 05th March 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples during a door-to-door screening for COVID-19 at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, two high-profile nightclubs in Mumbai were seen violating the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms on Thursday night.

The night clubs namely, R Adda in Juhu and Barrel Mansion in Vile Parle, not just operated beyond 3 am but also flouted all social distancing and pandemic norms. The clubs were over-crowded and people there were not wearing face masks.

Speaking to the media, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that the Covid-19 guidelines are in place but some violations have been observed in restaurants and pubs.

"Detailed guidelines of Covid-19 are in place but still there are violations of the protocols observed especially in restaurant and pubs. The BMC and state police are taking strict action against the violators and we can see some control in the violations," Shaikh said.

Mumbai Suburbs BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar blamed the state government for the violations.

"Not only in pubs and restaurants but COVID-19 violations are everywhere due to the nightlife in the state which strongly supported by the government," Sagar said.

"Violations are particularly seen in the constituencies of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Ministers from Mumbai," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 86,359 active COVID-19 cases, 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths so far.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai COVID-19 cases COVID-19 guidelines violation
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp