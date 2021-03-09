STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mansukh Hiran death: Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks arrest of cop Sachin Vaze

Before the adjournments, Fadnavis claimed that Hiran's wife has given a statement that her husband may have been murdered by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Published: 09th March 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of a vehicle laden with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Fadnavis's comments in the Maharashtra Assembly led to an uproar in the House, with the Shiv Sena raising the issue of alleged suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. Amid the noisy scenes, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal adjourned the House first for 10 minutes.

Soon after the House re-assembled, it was again adjourned for 30 minutes. Later, Fadnavis said the treasury and opposition benches have agreed that no House business would be conducted till the Home minister makes a statement on the issue.

The House was subsequently again adjourned twice for 15 minutes each.

A Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Antilia, Ambani's high-rise residence in south Mumbai, on February 25. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli- Mulund Bridge on February 18.

The mystery deepened after Hiran's body was found in a creek last Friday in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai. Before the adjournments, Fadnavis claimed that Hiran's wife has given a statement that her husband may have been murdered by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

The Leader of Opposition demanded that Vaze be arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). Fadnavis said that Hiran's wife has claimed in her statement to police that her husband knew Vaze andthe Scorpio was with the police official from November 2020 to February 5, 2021.

"She had also said her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28 and March 2. The complaint letter (of Hiran) addressed to the chief minister, DyCM and police commissioners of Mumbai and Thane which surfaced in public after his death was written on the instructions of Vaze," Fadnavis alleged.

He said Hiran's wife also claimed in her statement that her husband told her that Vaze had asked him to get himself arrested and he would ensure his bail in a few days. "On April 4, Mansukh told his brother Vinod to speak to a lawyer for anticipatory bail as he might be arrested. But, the lawyer said anticipatory bail will not be accepted as Mansukh is not an accused," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister further claimed that Hiran's last location was found with Dhananjay Vithal Gawde, against whom an FIR was lodged for seeking a ransom of Rs 40 lakh in 2017. Fadnavis said that the other person who was mentioned in the FIR is Sachin Vaze.

"Mansukh's body was later found 40 km away. He may have been murdered in the car and the body may have been thrown into the creek. Since it was a low tide, the body was found," the BJP leader said.  Countering Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who is the state's parliamentary affairs minister, demanded arrest of those named in the suicide note of Lok Sabha member Delkar.

To this, Fadnavis said the government was trying to "protect" Vaze. "I have the suicide note (of Delkar) and no name, except of the administrator (of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory), is mentioned. The administrator doesn't belong to any party," he said.

Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Hiran Mansukh Hiran death Sachin Vaze Mumbai police Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra politics
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp