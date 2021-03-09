Mumbai senior citizen dies after COVID-19 vaccination

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old man died some time after he was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a private hospital in Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday, a health official said.

The senior citizen was inoculated at 3:50 pm, after which he fainted and was rushed to the ICU in the same facility, and was declared dead at around 5pm, he said.

This is the first case of death of a person after vaccination and a post mortem will be conducted in state-run JJ Hospital to find out the exact cause, the official added.

As on Monday evening, 19,05,388 people have been inoculated against the infection in the state since the drive started on January 16.

It includes 3,57,210 people above the age of 65, an official had earlier said.