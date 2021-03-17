Mumbai COVID-19 spike: BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

By PTI

MUMBAI: In view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.

Instead, schools should ask all the teachers to take their classes under the 'Work from Home' pattern using e- learning and online platforms till further orders, the education department of the BMC said.

Earlier, from November 18, the civic body had allowed 50 per cent of teachers and non-teaching staff to attend the schools on rotation basis for online, offline classes and other work.

The latest circular said school principals and management can call one teacher and non-teaching staff to the school if there is any important work.