COVID-19: BMC to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Following the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests in public places daily. Mumbai had over 37,000 new cases in the last month and recorded the highest one-day rise earlier this week. BMC stated that rapid antigen tests will be done for free, except those at shopping malls.

Tests at shopping malls will be chargeable. Tests will be mandatory for those selected. Those who refuse will face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated. As per the circular, BMC officials will target railway stations, bus depots, food joints, markets, tourist spots and government offices.

Written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) of the Maharashtra Education Board that commence next month will be held through offline mode only. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement amid speculations that exams could be held online.

Aaditya Thackeray tests positive

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya said: "On having mild symptoms, I had myself tested and I am COVID-19 positive. I urge everyone to realise it is extremely important not to let your guard down..."