Ambani bomb scare: NIA takes over death case of businessman Mansukh Hiren

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been handed over the probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren whose body was found in a creek days after a vehicle laden with explosives was parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, officials said on Saturday.

The NIA is already probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio SUV, parked near Ambani's residence 'Antilia', with gelatin sticks and has arrested an assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze. The SUV was in possession of Hiren.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into the Mansukh Hiren case to the NIA, an official said. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was so far probing the case. Hiren was found dead in a creek near Mumbai on March 5. His wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death.

Meanwhile, reacting on the development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the NIA taking over the probe was not a setback to the Mumbai police or the Maharashtra government. Talking to reporters in Nashik, Raut said, "There was no need for the NIA to take up the probe into the explosivesladen SUV and Mansukh Hiren case. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai police were capable of investigating them."

"However, the Centre is looking for opportunities to see how the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government can be put in a spot. You can bring the CIA or KGB...It makes no difference. It is not a setback to the Mumbai police," he said.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the Congress and the NCP, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.