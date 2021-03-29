STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Holi revellers violate COVID-19 norms in Mumbai suburb

Some women danced to loud music, while a few persons in the crowd were seen wearing PPE suits.

Published: 29th March 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Holi__Jawahar06

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A large number of people, most of them without masks, gathered on a road in Mahim area of Mumbai on Monday morning and celebrated Holi while dancing to loud music, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Around 100 to 150 people came out of their homes to celebrate the festival on the road located in Mahim Koliwada, even as police officials present there apparently did nothing to stop them.

Some women danced to loud music, while a few persons in the crowd were seen wearing PPE suits.

A police official said they asked the people to stop the music and go back to their homes, but they did not pay heed to the advice.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok and other senior police officials reached the spot and stopped the revelry, he said.

"We asked the people to disperse and clear the road.

As of now, no FIR has been registered," Mahim police station's senior inspector Vilas Shinde said.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week announced that Holi celebrations will not be permitted in both private or public places in the city.

Despite the appeal for a low-key Holi celebration, people were seen assembling at many places in the city on Monday without wearing masks and violating the social distancing norms, another police official said.

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.

Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week.

As many as one lakh new cases of the viral infection were added to the state's tally in such short period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holi
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp