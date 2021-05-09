STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

WATCH | Follow norms, Mumbai cops tell people with Tom and Jerry tweet

The tweet, with hashtags like #MasksNecessaryJerry #WhatsTheHurryJerry #TakingOnCorona, was accompanied by a 6- second video of perennial 'frenemies' Tom and Jerry.

Published: 09th May 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Marine line wears a deserted look following restrictions in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police deployed humour in its tweets along with a dose of Tom and Jerry, the legendary cat and mouse cartoon strip, to ask people to adhere to COVID-19 norms in the metropolis, especially wearing masks in public, in order to "ride out this storm together".

Indicating that violators will have the police after them, a tweet from the force said, "Please don't go out without a cause or a mask on your face. let's not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really dont like 'Tom-Tomming' about the consequences."

The tweet, with hashtags like #MasksNecessaryJerry #WhatsTheHurryJerry #TakingOnCorona, was accompanied by a 6- second video of perennial 'frenemies' Tom and Jerry, which soon went viral on social media, garnering praise for the men in khakhi for their wit.

With over five million followers, the Twitter handle of Mumbai police was soon at the centre of sizable tweet traffic, with users like Shachii Manik and Gaurav Nawathey urging citizens to listen to the force to help the city get a hold on the outbreak.

"We miss our homes and families too Mumbai. But our duty comes first - it always has and always will. We are proud to be serving and protecting this fine city. So can you do us a favour? Stay home please. Let's ride out this storm together," another tweet on Saturday evening from the metropolis' police force said.

The city reported 2,678 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's case tally to 6,74,072, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Before this, the financial capital of the country had reported 2,877 cases on March 18, after which the cases had climbed.

As many as 3,608 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,10,043.

The recovery rate of the city stands at 91 per cent.

With 62 deaths, fatality count rose to 13,749, the civic body said.

33,378 coronavirus tests were carried out on Saturday, taking the tally to 56,77,780.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai Lockdown Mumbai Police
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp